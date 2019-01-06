Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Just misses double-double in win
Ibaka scored 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and a block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.
The veteran big had been struggling on the offensive side of the ball lately, producing single-digit point totals in three of his prior five games coming into Saturday, but Ibaka put all that behind him with his best scoring effort in almost a month. He continues to draw heavy minutes, and with Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) not expected back until at least the end of January, Ibaka's workload should remain high, even if his game-to-game production is somewhat erratic.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...