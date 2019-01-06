Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Just misses double-double in win

Ibaka scored 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and a block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.

The veteran big had been struggling on the offensive side of the ball lately, producing single-digit point totals in three of his prior five games coming into Saturday, but Ibaka put all that behind him with his best scoring effort in almost a month. He continues to draw heavy minutes, and with Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) not expected back until at least the end of January, Ibaka's workload should remain high, even if his game-to-game production is somewhat erratic.