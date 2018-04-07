Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Leads team in scoring with 25 points
Ibaka produced 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Friday's92-73 win over the Pacers.
Ibaka's 25 points was a season-high, and the 24-year-old is starting to click at the right time. Two of his last four games have been double-doubles and he's averaged 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in his last five games. Now that Toronto has clinched the top spot in the East, Ibaka's minutes may dip a bit as the Raptors will likely rest their first unit to prepare for the playoffs.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Posts 13 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Picks up rare double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nears double-double in limited run•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....