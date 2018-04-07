Ibaka produced 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Friday's92-73 win over the Pacers.

Ibaka's 25 points was a season-high, and the 24-year-old is starting to click at the right time. Two of his last four games have been double-doubles and he's averaged 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in his last five games. Now that Toronto has clinched the top spot in the East, Ibaka's minutes may dip a bit as the Raptors will likely rest their first unit to prepare for the playoffs.