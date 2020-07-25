Ibaka compiled 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes in Friday's 94-83 scrimmage win over the Rockets in Orlando.

Marc Gasol sat on the bench during the scrimmage, so Ibaka had plenty of opportunities on Friday. He's picking up right where he left off in March when he rattled off three consecutive double-doubles before play halted. He will share minutes with Gasol and Pascal Siakam will siphon some rebounds away, but prospects are bright for the center when the seeding games commence.