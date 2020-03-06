Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Likely to play Thursday

Ibaka (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's contest against Golden State, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

After missing three straight games due to nagging right knee soreness, Ibaka is likely to return to the court versus the Warriors. The center is currently posting a career-high 15.9 points through 47 games played with the Raptors this season. With Ibaka likely back Thursday, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Chris Boucher may see a decrease in minutes, however.