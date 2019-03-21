Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Limited production in return
Ibaka had just six points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 victory over the Thunder.
Ibaka returned after serving a three-game suspension, finishing with just six points in 23 minutes. Marc Gasol remained in the starting lineup and it remains to be seen whether this move is permanent or simply as a result of the matchup. Ibaka remains a standard league player but is not going to be putting up the numbers he was prior to the Gasol trade.
