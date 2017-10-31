Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Listed as probable for Wednesday
Ibaka (knee) went through practice Tuesday and is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
Ibaka dealt with some swelling in his knee over the weekend and was ultimately held out of Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers. However, the swelling has reportedly gone down and after going through practice Tuesday without any setbacks, Ibaka should be back in the starting lineup Wednesday. With Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) also probable, the likes of Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl and Lucas Nogueira should all see a drop in playing time.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Monday with knee injury•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 18 in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Contributes 15 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Drills five threes against 76ers•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays just 24 minutes Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Struggles from deep Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...