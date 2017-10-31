Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Listed as probable for Wednesday

Ibaka (knee) went through practice Tuesday and is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.

Ibaka dealt with some swelling in his knee over the weekend and was ultimately held out of Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers. However, the swelling has reportedly gone down and after going through practice Tuesday without any setbacks, Ibaka should be back in the starting lineup Wednesday. With Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) also probable, the likes of Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl and Lucas Nogueira should all see a drop in playing time.