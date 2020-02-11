Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Listed as questionable
Ibaka (iillness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Ibaka was held out of Monday's win over Minnesota due to an illness, and the Raptors will wait to see how he feels in 24 hours before updating his status. With Marc Gasol (hamstring) already ruled out, Ibaka should be in line to return to his starting spot at center if he's cleared to play.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...