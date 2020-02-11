Play

Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Listed as questionable

Ibaka (iillness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Ibaka was held out of Monday's win over Minnesota due to an illness, and the Raptors will wait to see how he feels in 24 hours before updating his status. With Marc Gasol (hamstring) already ruled out, Ibaka should be in line to return to his starting spot at center if he's cleared to play.

