Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Logs 13 points, 15 boards in win

Ibaka recorded 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Spurs.

Ibaka has produced four straight double-doubles and hauled in a season high rebounding total in this one. Moreover, he has managed a double-double in 11 of the last 12 games after posting five double-doubles through his first 44 appearances this season.