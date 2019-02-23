Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Logs 13 points, 15 boards in win
Ibaka recorded 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Spurs.
Ibaka has produced four straight double-doubles and hauled in a season high rebounding total in this one. Moreover, he has managed a double-double in 11 of the last 12 games after posting five double-doubles through his first 44 appearances this season.
