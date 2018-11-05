Ibaka tallied 34 points (15-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in the Raptors' 121-107 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Ibaka was inserted into the starting five in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and parlayed the opportunity into a career-high scoring tally. The veteran big man was instrumental in the Raptors jumping out to an astounding 42-17 first-quarter lead, and he continued offering stellar production throughout the contest. It marked the second 30-point effort for Ibaka this season, both of which have come within the last four games. The performance also marked the 29-year-old's first double-double of the season. As spectacular as his night was, Ibaka's scoring production is naturally well below Sunday's in most contests, but he's still averaging a career-high 18.1 points on his best shooting percentage (56.8) since the 2012-13 season.