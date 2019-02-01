Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Makes mark defensively in loss
Ibaka contributed 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes Thursday in the Raptors' 105-92 loss to the Bucks.
Ibaka's porous night from the field was a major disappointment for his season-long mangers, but the big man at least paid dividends for those that rolled with him in DFS, largely due to his output on the defensive end. He's now notched double-doubles in five consecutive games, which represents his longest streak of the season.
