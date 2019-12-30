Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Matches season high in boards
Ibaka amassed 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 loss to the Thunder.
Ibaka matched his season high in rebounding while tallying his second straight double-double (and sixth in the last 11 games). Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) are likely nearing their respective returns to the rotation, which will result in less minutes for Ibaka. Still, until they return Ibaka will probably continue to see a small boost in fantasy value.
