Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nears double-double in limited run
Ibaka scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, two steals and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 123-94 win over the Pistons.
Ibaka's strong contributions shooting the ball and on the glass had him within a single rebound of a double-double, but the blowout nature of the game limited what could've been an even bigger night. After struggling from the latter part of January into the early part of February, Ibaka has picked it up of late, with averages of 17.8 points, eight rebounds, 1.8 treys and 1.5 blocks per game over the last four.
