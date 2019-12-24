Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nears double-double

Ibaka had 23 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3PT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 42 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime loss at Indiana.

Ibaka has returned to the starting unit due to a rash of injuries that's affecting the Raptors' frontcourt, but he has done a great job in his last three games as a starter -- he is averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over that span. He should remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics.