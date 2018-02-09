Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nets 13 points Thursday
Ibaka finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Thursday's 113-88 victory over the Knicks.
This game was a blowout and resulted in Ibaka earning less of a workload Thursday night, but he still turned in a solid performance against a depleted Knicks' front court. In tighter games, Ibaka will earn more minutes and thus more opportunities to post higher quality stats, mainly through his efficiency and rebounds.
