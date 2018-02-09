Ibaka finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Thursday's 113-88 victory over the Knicks.

This game was a blowout and resulted in Ibaka earning less of a workload Thursday night, but he still turned in a solid performance against a depleted Knicks' front court. In tighter games, Ibaka will earn more minutes and thus more opportunities to post higher quality stats, mainly through his efficiency and rebounds.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories