Ibaka will sit out Monday's game against the Pistons for rest, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

The Raptors have been giving some of their veterans the night off for rest recently and Monday marks Ibaka's turn to take a seat. While Ibaka is fully expected to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's season finale against the Heat, the likes of Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl should see added minutes in the frontcourt in the meantime, especially with Lucas Nogueira (hamstring) also out.