Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out for rest of road trip

Ibaka (ankle) was sent back to Toronto on Sunday to receive further treatment, indicating he'll miss the final two games of the Raptors' road trip Wednesday at Portland and Saturday at Dallas, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Given that coach Nick Nurse described Ibaka's ankle sprain as "pretty severe" after the big man suffered the injury in Friday's 122-104 win over the Pelicans, it's not surprising that additional rehab time in Toronto will be necessary. For now, the injured Ibaka -- who missed his second straight game Monday against the Clippers -- has ceded his spot in the rotation to Chris Boucher, who stepped in Sunday against the Lakers as the backup to starting center Marc Gasol. According to Lewenberg, the Raptors will have a better idea on a timeline for Ibaka's return based on how he responds to treatment, but the 30-year-old may have a tough time gaining clearance ahead of Toronto's homestand next week.