Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out Friday
Ibaka (ankle) is out Friday against the Magic, but coach Nick Nurse hopes to have him back for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
A sprained right ankle has sidelined Ibaka since Nov. 10, but a return is seemingly on the horizon. More information on his availability for Sunday should emerge after he goes through additional shootarounds and practices.
