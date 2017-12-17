Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out Sunday with sore knee
Ibaka is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
The fact that's it's just being listed as soreness likely means Ibaka won't be out for long. He'll have three days off for additional rest and rehabilitation, with his next shot to play coming on Wednesday against the Hornets. With Ibaka sidelined, look for Pascal Siakam to pick up the start and see extended playing time Sunday, while Jakob Poeltl could see more time off the bench as well.
