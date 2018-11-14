Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out Wednesday with sore knee
Ibaka will not play Wednesday against the Pistons due to a sore right knee, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
The Raptors initially announced that Ibaka would come off the bench, but it's since been clarified that he'll sit out altogether. Expect Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and perhaps Kawhi Leonard to see increased minutes, as a result. The Raptors will also be without another rotation wing in C.J. Miles.
