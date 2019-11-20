Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out Wednesday
Ibaka (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest against Orlando, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Wednesday's game will mark a sixth straight absence for the center, as Ibaka continues to battle a right ankle sprain. Coach Nick Nurse mentioned though that the 2008 first-round pick could be available for the Raptors' next game against Atlanta on Saturday. In the meantime, Chris Boucher will presumably continue to back-up Marc Gasol at center versus the Magic on Wednesday.
