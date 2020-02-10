Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out with illness
Ibaka (illness) will not play Monday against the Timberwolves.
Ibaka is dealing with an undisclosed illness and will miss at least Monday's game as a result. With Marc Gasol (hamstring) also unavailable, Chris Boucher is a candidate to start and see a heavy dosage of minutes at center Monday.
