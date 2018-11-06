Ibaka had 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over the Jazz.

After torching the Lakers to the tune of a career-high 34 points (15-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 10 boards in 29 minutes, Ibaka delivered another superb performance despite coming off the bench in this one. This is the first time this season that Ibaka hasn't earned at least 23 minutes, but it didn't stop him from being effective and efficient. Whether or not Ibaka returns to the starting lineup for Wednesday's bout with the Kings, he remains a solid option in standard leagues.