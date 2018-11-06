Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Perfect from field in Monday's win
Ibaka had 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over the Jazz.
After torching the Lakers to the tune of a career-high 34 points (15-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 10 boards in 29 minutes, Ibaka delivered another superb performance despite coming off the bench in this one. This is the first time this season that Ibaka hasn't earned at least 23 minutes, but it didn't stop him from being effective and efficient. Whether or not Ibaka returns to the starting lineup for Wednesday's bout with the Kings, he remains a solid option in standard leagues.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Hits 15 of 17 shots for career-high scoring haul•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Draws start Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 30 points Monday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: To start after all•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: To come off bench Monday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.