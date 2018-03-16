Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Picks up rare double-double in win
Ibaka produced 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during a 106-99 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
Ibaka picked up his sixth double-double of the season in Thursday's win. It was far from a perfect outing for him, though, as he needed 13 shots to score 13 points and coughed up six turnovers. Ibaka is in the midst of a shooting slump, as he's shot 39 percent or below from the field in five of the last six games.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nears double-double in limited run•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nets 13 points Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores just seven points•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 16 points on Thursday•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...