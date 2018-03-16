Ibaka produced 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during a 106-99 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Ibaka picked up his sixth double-double of the season in Thursday's win. It was far from a perfect outing for him, though, as he needed 13 shots to score 13 points and coughed up six turnovers. Ibaka is in the midst of a shooting slump, as he's shot 39 percent or below from the field in five of the last six games.