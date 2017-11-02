Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays 18 minutes in return from injury

Ibaka (knee) collected 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 129-111 loss to Denver.

Ibaka's injury only ended up costing him one game as he returned to action on Wednesday. He has been solid to start the season, without being flashy. However, he is still yet to register a steal for the season and is only averaging 1.0 blocks per game. This is likely what we can expect from Ibaka moving forward, capping his fantasy value somewhat. He will look to get things going against the Jazz on Friday.