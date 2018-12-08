Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays 20 minutes in Friday's loss
Ibaka managed eight points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime loss to the Nets.
Ibaka came off the bench and struggled from the field in this one while Jonas Valanciunas thrived in the starting role. This is just the third time through 26 appearances that Ibaka has been held to single digits in scoring, and he'll likely rejoin the starting five for Sunday's matchup with a Bucks team built on floor spacing.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...