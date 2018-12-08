Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays 20 minutes in Friday's loss

Ibaka managed eight points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime loss to the Nets.

Ibaka came off the bench and struggled from the field in this one while Jonas Valanciunas thrived in the starting role. This is just the third time through 26 appearances that Ibaka has been held to single digits in scoring, and he'll likely rejoin the starting five for Sunday's matchup with a Bucks team built on floor spacing.