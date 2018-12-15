Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays 35 minutes Friday
Ibaka totaled 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 128-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Ibaka Continued his impressive start to the season Friday despite the loss. He has now scored in double-figures in all but two of his games this season, while also averaging 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He is the 36th ranked player in standard formats and has been one of the more surprising players across the league.
