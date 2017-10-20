Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays just 24 minutes Thursday

Ibaka provided eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 season-opening victory against the Bulls.

Ibaka saw just 24 minutes due to the blowout nature of Thursday's game, so it's hard to put too much stock into his performance. The two blocks are certainly encouraging, however.

