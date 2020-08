Ibaka had just four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes during Saturday's 107-92 victory over the Lakers.

Ibaka came off the bench for the Raptors and was unable to continue his strong form from the scrimmage games. Ibaka has been a sneaky source of value this season, however, much of his production came with Marc Gasol on the sidelines. As long as Gasol remains healthy, Ibaka presents as a mid to late-round target only.