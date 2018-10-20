Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Pops for 21 in win over Celtics
Ibaka scored 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 113-101 win over the Celtics.
Getting the start at center, Ibaka was locked in almost from the opening tip. Jonas Valanciunas played only 14 minutes off the bench, and while the Raptors' lineup figures to vary throughout the season based on who they're facing, early indications are that new head coach Nick Nurse prefers to have Ibaka's more mobile presence in the starting five.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will start Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Strong defensive effort in win over Cavs•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Resting Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...