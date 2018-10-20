Ibaka scored 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 113-101 win over the Celtics.

Getting the start at center, Ibaka was locked in almost from the opening tip. Jonas Valanciunas played only 14 minutes off the bench, and while the Raptors' lineup figures to vary throughout the season based on who they're facing, early indications are that new head coach Nick Nurse prefers to have Ibaka's more mobile presence in the starting five.