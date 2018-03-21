Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Posts 13 points in Tuesday's win
Ibaka tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes during a 93-86 win over the Magic on Tuesday.
Ibaka was the team-'s second-leading scorer in Tuesday's win despite the average 13-point outing. He made at least two three-pointers for the third time in the last four games. Ibaka would likely see a few more shots per game if DeMar DeRozan (thigh) misses any more time.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Picks up rare double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nears double-double in limited run•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nets 13 points Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores just seven points•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...