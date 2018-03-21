Ibaka tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes during a 93-86 win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Ibaka was the team-'s second-leading scorer in Tuesday's win despite the average 13-point outing. He made at least two three-pointers for the third time in the last four games. Ibaka would likely see a few more shots per game if DeMar DeRozan (thigh) misses any more time.