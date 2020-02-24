Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Posts 15 points, 15 boards

Ibaka generated 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 127-81 win over the Pacers.

Ibaka put together an impressive stat line despite the modest minute total in a blowout victory. With Marc Gasol (hamstring) still sidelined and there being little to no indication that he's on the verge of returning, Ibaka can be expected to continue starting at center and has been providing absolutely stellar play of late.