Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Posts 21 points, 14 boards

Ibaka contributed 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Spurs.

Ibaka has posted eight straight double-doubles, which brings him to 12 through 29 appearances in 2019-20. Marc Gasol (hamstring) is likely nearing his return to action, but until then Ibaka is a good bet to continue producing plenty of points and boards.