Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Posts double-double

Ibaka had 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win at the Celtics.

That's now five double-doubles for Ibaka in his last 10 games, and he is averaging 14.6 points with 9.1 rebounds over that span. He has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight contests, something he will try to accomplish once again when Toronto hosts Oklahoma City on Sunday.