Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Pours in 20 points Thursday
Ibaka posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes in 131-128 overtime win over the Warriors.
While Ibaka didn't have the usual rebound and block totals he usually does, he exceeded his average scoring output on the season due to an increased demand for the Raptors to score the ball given their opponent. Ibaka should level out his numbers going forward, when the opponent doesn't have a lethal offensive team.
