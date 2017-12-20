Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Probable for Wednesday
Ibaka (knee) is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Raptors' official game notes don't list Ibaka on the injury report, so it's fully expected that he'll return from a one-game absence due to the sore left knee to take back starting duties at power forward. With averages of 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 treys, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 assist in 29.9 minutes per game over his last seven outings, Ibaka was finally starting to meet expectations for fantasy owners after a slow start to the season.
