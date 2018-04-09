Ibaka produced 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 win over the Magic.

Ibaka excelled on a night where both DeMar DeRozan sat for some pre=playoff rest. It's reported that starters will also sit in Monday's game against the Pistons so it is possible that Ibaka will get a chance to rest next. Lucas Nogueira was slated to start in place of Jonas Valanciunas but Nogueira went down with injury and Ibaka slid into the five spot admirably.

