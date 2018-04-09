Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Produces solid stat line in win
Ibaka produced 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 win over the Magic.
Ibaka excelled on a night where both DeMar DeRozan sat for some pre=playoff rest. It's reported that starters will also sit in Monday's game against the Pistons so it is possible that Ibaka will get a chance to rest next. Lucas Nogueira was slated to start in place of Jonas Valanciunas but Nogueira went down with injury and Ibaka slid into the five spot admirably.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Posts 13 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Picks up rare double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....