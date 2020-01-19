Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Production suffers in bench move

Ibaka put up 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Raptors' 122-112 win over the Timberwolves.

Ibaka cleared double figures in scoring for the 13th straight game and is averaging 17.7 points and 9.9 boards over that stretch, but the 30-year-old seems destined to see his fantasy value decline now that Toronto has all its key contributors back from injury. Though coach Nick Nurse deployed Ibaka as a starter alongside Marc Gasol the previous two games, the two effectively split the minutes at center Saturday. If that sort of timeshare remains in place moving forward, Ibaka may no longer be a must-hold player in 12-team leagues.