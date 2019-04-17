Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Productive off bench

Ibaka totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Ibaka played solid minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win, grabbing eight boards and swatting two shots to go along with his 13 points. Ibaka has played just 21.2 minutes per game over his last six contests, but that hasn't stopped him from accumulating some solid numbers. He's averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the second unit in that stretch.