Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Progressing in rehab

Ibaka (ankle) remains without a timetable, but he said Tuesday that his sprained right ankle is feeling "a lot better," Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Ibaka has missed the last five games since suffering the injury back on Nov. 8, and while the Raptors haven't commented on when they expect to have the veteran back, he looks to be moving in the right direction. Coach Nick Nurse had no update on Ibaka -- or Kyle Lowry -- as of Tuesday morning, however, so it may be a stretch for either player to return for Wednesday's game against the Magic. Either way, consider Ibaka day-to-day for the time being.