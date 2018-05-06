Ibaka will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 3 against Cleveland.

Ibaka has struggled greatly over the past six games, averaging just 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 24.7 minutes while shooting 28.6 percent from the floor. With the Raptors down 2-0, coach Dwane Casey is opting to change things up, starting Fred VanVleet at shooting guard.