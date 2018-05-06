Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Pulled from starting five
Ibaka will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 3 against Cleveland.
Ibaka has struggled greatly over the past six games, averaging just 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 24.7 minutes while shooting 28.6 percent from the floor. With the Raptors down 2-0, coach Dwane Casey is opting to change things up, starting Fred VanVleet at shooting guard.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Turns in terrible Game 2 effort•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores three points in Game 3 loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 23 points in 33 minutes•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Terrible in loss Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out for rest Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....