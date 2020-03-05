Play

Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable for Thursday

Ibaka (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ibaka has missed the past three games due to a sore right knee, though it sounds like he could return Thursday. He'll likely test the issue out during pregame activities before a final determination is made regarding his availability.

