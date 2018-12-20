Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable Friday vs. Cavs
Ibaka (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Right knee inflammation prevented Ibaka from playing Wednesday against the Pacers, but it's possible his absence will be for just one game. In his stead, Greg Monroe started and posted 13 points, eight rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes. He would presumably start again if Ibaka is out against Cleveland.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...