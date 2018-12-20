Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable Friday vs. Cavs

Ibaka (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Right knee inflammation prevented Ibaka from playing Wednesday against the Pacers, but it's possible his absence will be for just one game. In his stead, Greg Monroe started and posted 13 points, eight rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes. He would presumably start again if Ibaka is out against Cleveland.

