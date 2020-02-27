Play

Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable Friday vs. Hornets

Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to right knee soreness.

Ibaka has emerged from Tuesday's loss to the Bucks with some knee soreness, and it's possible he'll sit out Friday. If he ends up sidelined, Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could see expanded roles.

