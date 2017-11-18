Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable Sunday

Ibaka (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Ibaka missed Friday's game against the Knicks while nursing left knee inflammation. He's apparently made some progress in his recovery, however. Look for more word on his status following Sunday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories