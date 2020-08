Ibaka (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.

The veteran is one of a few Raptors' regulars who's questionable for Monday's game, which comes on the second day of a back-to-back. Ibaka played 25 minutes in Sunday's win over Memphis, finishing with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, while adding three assists, three steals and two blocks.