Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable with swelling in knee
Ibaka is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to swelling in his left knee.
This is the first we've heard of the issue, which may have crept up in the wake of Wednesday's win over the Pelicans, in which Ibaka played 30 minutes and finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Expect Ibaka to test out the knee during warmups, with a final call on his status likely to come close to game time.
