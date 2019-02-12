Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Registers double-double Monday
Ibaka recorded 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 127-125 win over the Nets.
It was a traditional night from Ibaka: highly efficient from the floor, multiple blocks, and a double-double to put the icing on the cake. New front court addition Marc Gasol has yet to crack the starting lineup, but it will be interesting to see how the offense works with the addition of that new piece.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Another double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Another double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in easy win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Makes mark defensively in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...