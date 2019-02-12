Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Registers double-double Monday

Ibaka recorded 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 127-125 win over the Nets.

It was a traditional night from Ibaka: highly efficient from the floor, multiple blocks, and a double-double to put the icing on the cake. New front court addition Marc Gasol has yet to crack the starting lineup, but it will be interesting to see how the offense works with the addition of that new piece.