Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Rejoins starting lineup Monday
Ibaka will rejoin the starting lineup for Game 4 against the Cavaliers on Monday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors are making one last effort to avoid elimination from the playoffs and will shift Jonas Valanciunas to the bench, while starting Ibaka at center. Look for Ibaka to push for minutes in the upper 20's after tallying 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks across 28 minutes in Game 3.
