Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Resting Thursday
Ibaka is resting Thursday against the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Coach Nick Nurse is giving most of the main rotation players the night off, with Ibaka being no exception. OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Greg Monroe should see extra run as a result.
