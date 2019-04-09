Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Resting Tuesday
Ibaka will rest for Tuesday's contest against the Timberwolves, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Ibaka will get the regular-season finale off. In his place, Chris Boucher and OG Anunoby could see extra minutes.
